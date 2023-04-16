Hillary Clinton produces documentary about Holocaust survivor

'The pain and horror of the Holocaust must never be forgotten'

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea produced a documentary about an Auschwitz survivor that will premiere on Tuesday to mark Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The movie titled “How Saba Kept Singing” tells the story of David Wisnia, a cantor who survived in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp for nearly three years. He made it partially due to his outstanding singing voice, which entertained the Nazi guards.

Wisnia grew up in Poland, where he sang in his synagogue’s choir. During his years in the concentration camp he fell in love with Helen “Tzippi” Spitzer, who was a talented graphic artist. Both of them survived the Holocaust but lost contact after the war.

“David Wisnia’s remarkable story of love in ‘How Saba Kept Singing’ is inspiring and I hope you will find it as uplifting as I do,” Chelsea Clinton, who is an executive producer, said in a statement.

The two survivors reconnected only in 2019. Wisnia lived in the U.S., where he died aged 94 in 2021. His grandson Avi Wisnia, who also became a musician, composed a musical tribute to his “Saba” (grandfather in Hebrew), which is included in the film.

“The pain and horror of the Holocaust must never be forgotten,” said Hillary Clinton.

The film was produced by the Clintons’ HiddenLight Productions company launched in 2020. The movie will be aired by the American public broadcaster PBS.