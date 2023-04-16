Victims of the shooting are suspected to be mostly teens who attended the birthday party

At least four people have been killed and 16 others injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama, a southern U.S. state. The victims were transported to local hospitals.

Heavy police activity and witness testimonies were reported by local TV station WRBL, where witnesses said most of the victims were teenagers. Preliminary reports point to a suspected altercation that led to the shooting.

The number of mass shootings in 2023 puts it on track to become the deadliest year in a decade. Guns are now the leading cause of death of children and adolescents in the United States, surpassing traffic accidents in 2020, and although mass shootings dominate public discourse, the majority of gun deaths come from their use in suicides and homicides.

About one in five Americans say they have a family member who has been killed with a gun, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study. The survey highlights the widespread epidemic of gun violence in the country, with the foundation aiming to garner support for gun reform legislation.

Political efforts to curb gun deaths are extremely timid and woefully ineffective, according to the study. In addition, the authors of the research noted that the issue is intensely partisan, and no political consensus has been reached in order to legislate on the subject at the federal level.

The United States is an exception in the world, with gun death rates often tens of times higher than other countries such as France, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom. The phenomenon of mass murders in schools, churches or shopping malls has no equivalent anywhere else. Access to firearms for US citizens is much easier than in other countries due to the interpretation of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.