Delaware judge delays start of Dominion trial against Fox News

A judge in the U.S. state of Delaware on Sunday delayed the start of trial in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp by one day, a courthouse spokesperson said.

“The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.,” Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said in a statement.

The court gave no further details on why a delay was necessary.

Dominion is suing Fox over the news channel's coverage of the 2020 presidential election and former president Trump’s false claims about its software, which Dominion says the network aired even though it knew they were false.

Fox News has maintained its view that it has defended itself on First Amendment grounds, saying that former president Trump’s claims were 'newsworthy' and Dominion was not harmed by the statements made on its airwaves.

The news organization formally apologized to the judge overseeing the case after a late-stage admission revealing Rupert Murdoch's role as an officer at Fox News was addressed in court last week.

In a letter submitted to the court on Friday, Fox attorney Blake Rohrbacher said the situation was a "misunderstanding" and said they "understand the Court's concerns, apologize, and are committed to clear and full communication with the Court moving forward."

The apology comes after Fox was sanctioned last week after Judge Eric Davis said the channel made misrepresentations to the court and delayed turning over evidence.