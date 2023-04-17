U.S. reporter Gershkovich detained in Russia to appeal against arrest

The court didn’t provide any details of the case saying it was forbidden to disclose the information

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich who is being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison on charges of espionage will appeal against his arrest and detention on Tuesday.

According to court documents, a complaint filed by Gershkovich against him being kept in custody during the investigation will be heard at Lefortovo District Court. The court didn’t provide any details of the case saying it was forbidden to disclose the information.

The 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter is the first U.S. journalist who was detained in Russia for alleged spying since the end of the Cold War. Reports suggested that the arrest was personally approved by Russia's President Vladimir Putin. The WSJ denied accusations against Gershkovich.

Last week, the U.S. State Department also declared him to be “wrongfully detained,” the status that makes the journalist eligible for a potential prisoner exchange. The Kremlin in turn claimed that Gershkovich was spying "under the cover" of journalism and was caught red-handed.

Gershkovich, the son of Soviet-born Jews who immigrated to the U.S. in 1979, was detained in the industrial Russian city of Yekaterinburg on March 30. He was reportedly working on a new story about the notorious mercenary Wagner group fighting in Ukraine.

However, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that the reporter was collecting secret information about the country’s “military industrial complex.” While investigators are still working on his case, Gershkovich is being kept in the former KGB prison where most suspects of grave crimes are usually detained.