Americans 'grieve' over 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust - Biden

US president calls for 'building a future where we uphold the values of justice, equality, and diversity'

US President Joe Biden commemorated Jewish victims of the Holocaust on Monday, as Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"We grieve the 6 million Jews and millions of other innocent lives lost during one of the darkest chapters in history," Biden tweeted.

"We can't redeem the past," he said. "But we can commit to building a future where we uphold the values of justice, equality, and diversity."

Israel began the observance with a torch-lighting ceremony at Yad Vashem Holocaust museum, featuring songs and speeches by Israel's president and prime minister, commemorating those killed and the survivors.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648114114961473542 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech praised the survivors, noting that the horrors of the Holocaust resulted in the creation of Israel. He also warned of ongoing threats to the Jewish people, particularly by Israel's main rival, Iran.

Netanyahu met with Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's former Shah, also appearing at the Yad Vashem ceremony out of "duty," he told i24NEWS earlier.

President Isaac Herzog addressed the divisions in Israeli society, exacerbated by proposed judicial reform in the Netanyahu-led coalition, which brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets in recent weeks.

"Let us leave these sacred days, which begin tonight and end on Independence Day, above all dispute; let us all come together, as always, in partnership, in grief, in remembrance," he said.