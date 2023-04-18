U.S. advances $259 million F-16 equipment sale to Turkey

Still remaining in limbo is a larger agreement of NATO member Turkey’s request to buy $20 billion worth of F-16 fighter jets

U.S. Congress was notified on Monday by the Biden administration of its planned sale to Turkey of avionics software upgrades for its current fleet of F-16 fighter jets, a deal valued at nearly $260 million.

The deal, first reported Monday by Reuters, moves ahead with the sale of the modernization package for Turkey’s fighter aircraft, after U.S. congressional committees gave them approval.

Still remaining in limbo is a larger agreement of NATO member Turkey’s request to buy $20 billion worth of F-16s. If cleared by Congress during the formal approval process, the package would be the first major military sale to Turkey that Washington has approved in years.

But U.S. lawmakers are seeking assurances from Turkey on issues that go beyond the Nordic NATO expansion – including easing tensions with Greece, refraining from invading northern Syria, and enforcing sanctions against Russia.

"Turkey is a longstanding and valued NATO ally," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. "The Biden Administration supports Turkey’s efforts to bring the avionics of its F-16 fleet up to standard."

The spokesperson noted that the upgrade would improve the interoperability between Turkish and NATO systems by updating its communications and also enhance safety measures such as a ground collision system.

The F-16 modernization deal follows Turkey’s approval of Finland's accession to the NATO military alliance and was approved to send a "positive signal" to Ankara, according to one source familiar with the deal.