Fox News settles Dominion voting defamation for $787.5 million

This comes after several days of delays by Judge Eric Davis, with jurors and the court ready to begin trial.

Fox News settled for $787.5 million with voting company Dominion over claims Fox knowingly peddled conspiracy theories about the firm’s technology during the 2020 election.

The network avoided having to defend itself against Dominion’s allegations in court, which would have called media magnate Rupert Murdoch to testify. If the trial had gone ahead, anchors such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson would have been expected to take the stand.

“We acknowledge the court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” Fox News said in a statement.

The agreement does not require Fox to make any admission of guilt or of spreading falsehoods, according to US media.

The Murdoch-owned channel “admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees, and our customers. Nothing can ever make up for that,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said.

Fox backed former US president Donald Trump’s claims Dominion machines were used in voter fraud, with the theory repeated by numerous anchors after Trump lost the election. Dominion responded with a $1.6 billion suit against the network in 2021, which stated it only reported what Trump had alleged, citing freedom of speech.