U.S. charges four Black nationalists with working for Russian intelligence

They are accused of taking money from U.S.- based Russian Alexandr Ionov and Moscow-based officers of Russia's FSB intelligence agency who directed Ionov

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday charged four members of a Black nationalist group with working for Russian intelligence to influence elections in the U.S.

The founder of the African People's Socialist Party (APSP) and the Uhuru Movement Omali Yeshitela, and two other party members, Penny Joanne Hess and Jesse Nevel, were charged with acting as unregistered agents of Russia, according to AFP. They are facing up to five years in prison.

All three, as well as another member named Augustus Romain, have been charged with conspiring to act as agents for Russia, which brings up to 10 years in prison. According to an indictment, the four suspects took money and other support from U.S.- based Russian Alexandr Ionov and Moscow-based officers of Russia's FSB intelligence agency who directed Ionov.

Last year, Ionov was charged for running a political influence operation directed by the FSB. Charges against Ionov, who is believed to be back in Russia, were updated in Tuesday's indictment filed in Tampa, Florida.

Ionov acted undercover as president of the Moscow-based Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, and used the APSP and Uhuru movements, as well as Romain's Georgia-based spinoff Black Hammer, to promote Russian views on politics. In 2015 Yeshitela traveled to Russia where he entered a partnership with Ionov's group, according to the indictment.

The Justice Department also learned that in 2016, Ionov funded a four-city protest tour by APSP supporting a "Petition on Crime of Genocide against African People in the United States." In 2017 and 2019, the group also actively sought to influence local elections in St. Petersburg, Florida - where the four Americans are based - and then the 2020 national elections, according to the charges.

In 2022 Romain and Black Hammer received funding from Ionov and his group "to further the interests of Russia in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine." Earlier on Monday, arrested two men and charged 34 Chinese security officials for setting up a campaign against U.S.-based dissidents in New York.