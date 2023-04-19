Seattle synagogue vandalized before Holocaust Remembrance Day

Anti-Israel activists targeted a synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti just before Holocaust Remembrance Day

A synagogue in Seattle, Washington was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti just before the start of Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to the NGO StopAntisemitism, the vandals targeted the Temple De Hirsch Sinai Reform Synagogue "moments before the start of Holocaust Remembrance Day."

"We must strengthen our laws to ensure that the horrors of the past do not become the norm today," StopAntisemitism said on Twitter.

The synagogue had previously been the target of anti-Semitic graffiti in 2017. Members of the congregation told local media outlet KIRO7 that there have been other incidents since then.

Stephen Paolini, associate director of the Anti-Defamation League, told the outlet that the anti-Semitic vandalism is part of a growing trend of anti-Israel activists attacking Jewish institutions.

"What concerns us is that they are holding a Jewish institution, a Jewish community or a Jewish person in the city of Seattle responsible for the actions of a government thousands of miles away," Paolini said. "This is an attempt to turn a time of deep remembrance and observation into a time of fear and uncertainty," he said.

The social and political climate in the United States has become fertile ground for anti-Semitism in recent years, according to a report released Monday by the Anti-Defamation League and Tel Aviv University.