Kevin McCarthy to become second U.S. House Speaker to address Israel's Knesset

McCarthy will be the first U.S. House speaker to address the Knesset in over 25 years, following in the footsteps of fellow Republican speaker Newt Gingrich

United States House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver a speech to the Israeli Knesset during his upcoming trip to Israel, he announced on Tuesday.

McCarthy will be the first U.S. House speaker to address the Knesset in over 25 years, following in the footsteps of fellow Republican Newt Gingrich, who was the first to do so in 1998.

McCarthy will visit Israel alongside a bipartisan delegation of 20 Republican and Democratic members of Congress, who will arrive in the Jewish state on April 30. The delegation will take part in Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

"My first trip abroad as Speaker will be a return to Israel to commemorate their 75th year of statehood. The US-Israel relationship is as important as ever, and I’m proud to accept @AmirOhana’s invitation as the 2nd Speaker of the House in history to address the Knesset," McCarthy tweeted.

The Republican Speaker from California has been a staunch supporter of the Jewish state and has publicly supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Amid a diplomatic spat between U.S. President Joe Biden and Netanyahu last month over the latter's proposed judicial reform legislation, McCarthy called Netanyahu a "great friend of the United States."