Another American state in a fight against child protection laws

The U.S. is seeing increased child labor violations and proposals to loosen legislation

Child labor laws are eroding in the United States at an unprecedented rate. Iowa just passed the first stage of changing their legislation. While some states have been successful at enacting the changes, others had to withdraw the proposals after backlash.

Responding to the latest state proposal in Iowa, Senator Nate Boulton said “You don’t like it being branded as a bill about child labor, but yet your bill talks about kids getting injured in the workplace.”

Legislation to weaken child labor protections have been introduced in seven Midwestern states (Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Wisconsin, and South Dakota), in Arkansas, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

At the same time, child labor violations are on the rise. Across eight U.S. states, over 102 children from the ages of 13 to 17 years old were employed in dangerous meatpacking facilities. Hyundai-Kia’s supply chain factories in Alabama are also under investigation for employing children.

“In recent years, we have seen increases in child labor violations,” said Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Division Administrator Jessica Looman, stressing that they are “determined to significantly reduce child labor injuries and violations.”

It’s not just injuries. In 2021 alone, the Department of Labor (DOL) found 2,819 minors employed in violation of the law, and three died on the job. Critics against the loosening of child protection laws say that families in poverty will suffer the most harm.

Across the Atlantic, in Iraq, continuous conflict has resulted in a ruined economy that allowed child labor to become common, with more than one in 10 children under the age of 14 working. As young as eight-years-old, they work at the lowest levels of society because the practice is illegal.

Nearby, in Beirut, UNICEF has said that officials need to take urgent action after it documented a spike in child labor rates and food insecurity. Lebanon is grappling with its worst-ever financial crisis. Nearly 80 percent of the population are estimated to be living below the poverty line.