Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 charged with four counts of reckless murder

Suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting rampage that killed four and wounded 32 at a birthday party in the southeastern U.S. state of Alabama.

Ty Reik McCullough and Travis McCullough, 17- and 16-year-old teens, were charged with four counts of reckless murder in Dadeville, a town of just 3,200.

The local District Attorney for Alabama, Mike Segret, said the two would be charged as adults, and he also plans on asking the judge to hold the pair without bail.

Four victims of the shooting remain in critical condition at the hospital, and more charges could be on the way. “We’re going to make sure all those victims have justice, not just the deceased," said Segret.

According to witnesses, the altercation started after the birthday girl’s mother paused the music to ask anyone with guns to leave. Her son, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, was one of the deceased victims.

The other three killed were Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17; Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19; and Dahmontrey Holston, 23, friends of the celebrating family.

2023 is on track to becoming the deadliest year in a decade for gun killings. Guns are now the leading cause of death of children and adolescents in the United States, surpassing traffic accidents in 2020, and although mass shootings dominate public discourse, the majority of gun deaths come from their use in suicides and homicides.