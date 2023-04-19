'The Defense Department’s support for Israel’s security against all threats remains ironclad'

After thousands of Pentagon documents were posted online and widely reported upon, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reassured his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant that Washington would work to prevent future leaks, Axios reported Wednesday citing Israeli and U.S. officials.

"I'm not concerned about the leak, I'm concerned that it happened. But there is nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of,” U.S. President Joe Biden previously said about the incident.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Washington wanted to "reassure [allies] about our commitment to safeguarding intelligence to answer to the best of our ability any questions that they might have and to express our continued commitment to all our security partnerships."

But there has been concern that the leak could impact intelligence sharing between the two countries moving forward, he added.

Kirby stressed that leaders of U.S. allies and partners "have appreciated the seriousness with which we're taking this issue and our commitment to keeping them informed."

Pentagon spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Phil Ventura confirmed to Axios that Austin and Gallant spoke about the leak in a phone call: “The Defense Department’s support for Israel’s security against all threats remains ironclad," Austin reportedly told Gallant.

A 21-year-old Air National military reservist, Jack Teixeira, was arrested last week for allegedly leaking the highly classified U.S. intelligence documents – deemed as the most serious security breach in a decade.

Although still unauthenticated with some attributing the documents to being part of a misinformation campaign, they were labeled “secret” and resembled routine updates that the U.S. military’s Joint of Staff would produce daily but not distribute to the public.