FBI accuses China and Iran of harassing dissidents on U.S. soil

Tehran and Beijing are allegedly using private investigators to monitor dissidents

China and Iran have increasingly stepped up efforts in silencing dissidents on U.S. soil and influencing U.S. policy, the FBI warned Wednesday at a press conference.

FBI counterintelligence officials encouraged victims to come forward, highlighting a growing trend of foreign authoritarian regimes breaking U.S. laws to intimidate certain communities.

According to the FBI, Tehran and Beijing have used private investigators to monitor dissidents, resulting in several criminal cases being opened by federal prosecutors.

"A lot of this is new tactics and lines being crossed by China and Iran on U.S. soil," said an FBI counterintelligence official. He added that the FBI plans to educate private investigators as well as local and national law enforcement on these trends.

Transnational law enforcement programs have several objectives, including influencing U.S. policy decisions through "malign influence tactics."

"We've really seen an inflection point in the tactics and the tools and the level of risk and the level of threat that has changed over the last few years," said another FBI counterintelligence official.

Wednesday's press conference came two days after the arrest of two New York City residents suspected of operating a Chinese "secret police station" in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

The arrest is part of a massive crackdown by the U.S. government on Beijing for allegedly targeting dissidents.

The European-based human rights organization Safeguard Defenders has also revealed the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world.