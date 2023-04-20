Credit Suisse accused of obstructing investigation into Nazi bank accounts

An investigation was opened into the accounts of Nazis, many of whom took refuge in South America after the war

The U.S. Senate Budget Committee has accused Credit Suisse of obstructing an investigation into bank accounts held by former Nazis, many of whom fled to South American countries after World War II.

On Tuesday, the commission released two reports, one by an independent ombudsperson that the bank hired to oversee the investigation and the other by a forensic research team. The bank fired the ombudsperson, U.S. attorney Neil Barofsky, in November, a few months after his investigation began.

"Credit Suisse's decision to halt its investigation midstream left many questions unanswered, including the thoroughness of its previous investigative efforts, the extent to which it served Nazi interests, and the bank's role in assisting Nazis fleeing justice after the war," Barofsky wrote in his findings, according to reports.

Senator Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Senate committee, added: "When it comes to investigating Nazi cases, fair justice requires that we leave no stone unturned. To date, Credit Suisse has not met that standard."

Jewish organizations have long claimed that in addition to playing a key role in the financial support of Nazi Germany, Credit Suisse held on to money looted from Jews long after the war. In 1999, the Swiss bank paid Jewish groups and Holocaust survivors $1.25 billion in compensation for withholding money from Jews who tried to withdraw their funds.

In 2020, the Simon Wiesenthal Center reported that an Argentine investigator had found evidence that thousands of Nazis who had fled to Argentina had kept accounts at Credit Suisse for decades, some with looted funds. The bank then launched an internal investigation.

Switzerland has long claimed total neutrality during World War II, but investigations in the 1990s into banks and other wartime financial transactions with Nazi Germany have shaken that reputation. It was revealed that the country's financial system had laundered gold and other assets stolen during the war and had resisted pressure in the immediate post-war period to compensate Jewish victims of the Nazis.