Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy, has declared himself a candidate in the Democratic Party’s primaries for the presidential election in 2024.

"I am announcing my candidacy for the Democratic nomination," the sixty-year-old, whose chances of success are considered by most experts as slim, said before supporters in Boston. He will challenge incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.

Kennedy is the son of former Democratic Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, and the nephew of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, killed five years earlier.

“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign, and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now,,” Kennedy said. He went on to warn against those who, “poison our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs.”

Kennedy is an environmental lawyer, but has been known since 2005 to propagate conspiracy theories about vaccines, notably linking autism to one of their components. Last year, he had to apologize for saying that Holocaust victim Anne Frank had more rights than people today because of public health measures to prevent sickness and death from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his speech, Kennedy said that “even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did." His comments drew widespread condemnation, including statements from Yad Vashem, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Anti-Defamation League.