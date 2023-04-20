U.S. seeks 'constructive, fair' relations with China amid grim tensions

'A growing China that plays by international rules is good for the United States and the world'

The United States and China “can and need to find a way to live together” with a “constructive and fair economic relationship,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday, in spite of strained relations that have recently worsened.

Her speech at a university came as relations remain tense between the world’s two biggest economies over a variety of issues, from Taiwan to trade and spying. China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang last month accused Washington of stoking tensions between both powers, warning of “conflict and confrontation.”

But Yellen called for “cooperation on the urgent global challenges” for the sake of maintaining global stability, while assuring that Washington supported economic restrictions on Beijing to defend U.S. national security.

“Within that context, we seek a constructive and fair economic relationship with China,” she said, raising the need for both countries to be able to “discuss difficult issues” and work together.

Stressing that "healthy economic competition" is only sustainable with fairness,” she said: "We will continue to partner with our allies to respond to China's unfair economic practices,” charging that China has expanded support for its state-owned enterprises and domestic private firms to "dominate foreign competitors."

She also called out China’s business and human rights abuses, Hong Kong, and Tibet while striking a conciliatory tone about how there is “a future in which both countries share in and drive global economic progress.”

“A growing China that plays by international rules is good for the United States and the world,” Yellen said. “Both countries can benefit from healthy competition in the economic sphere. But healthy economic competition – where both sides benefit – is only sustainable if that competition is fair.”