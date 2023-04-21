Alec Baldwin acquitted of manslaughter charges in 'Rust' shooting

Filming set to restart in Montana, with Baldwin agreeing to avoid alcohol and firearms

Prosecutors are dropping manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin, according to US media Thursday.

Baldwin was charged in January after a pistol he was holding went off in 2021, during filming of the film “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He was told the gun was safe and denies pulling the trigger.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin,” said his attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, “and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Lead prosecutors were switched out last month, who still may file charges in the future in their ongoing investigation of the incident as the case was dismissed without prejudice.

Meanwhile, filming is set to restart in Montana instead of New Mexico, where Hutchins was killed. Her widower, Matthew Hutchins, is an executive producer for the film and has already settled a lawsuit over her death with the other producers.

He says he has "no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame" over the "terrible accident."

Director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, said the return to shooting is “bittersweet,” but that they “are committed to completing what Halyna and I started.”

Baldwin has agreed with the court to not handle firearms or drink alcohol as part of conditions for him to continue filming.

A documentary on the incident is in the works and set to be released along with the movie.