US: Autistic Jewish teen has swastika etched into back

The shocking incident took place in Las Vegas

The FBI launched a probe into a suspected hate crime after an autistic Jewish teenager had a swastika carved into his back at a Las Vegas high school.

The boy, 17, is nonverbal; he is one of the few students in his public school to wear a yarmulke.

The incident was subsequently confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Earlier this year, the ADL released a study showing that anti-Semitic incidents were on the rise across the US.

An even more alarming report was published by the Israeli-American Council (IAC) earlier this month. The IAC report detailed an increase in the number of complaints from Israeli-American students regarding anti-Semitic incidents in schools throughout the United States.

Many of the incidents are linked to anti-Israeli propaganda and the activities of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.