U.S. mass killings on record pace in 2023, with 88 dead in 111 days

The violence has been sparked by a range of motives, from murder-suicides and domestic violence to gang retaliations, school shootings, and workplace grudges

This year has seen a record pace of mass killings in the United States, with such incidents occurring roughly once a week so far.

Of 17 mass killings over 111 days from Friday, 88 have lost their lives, each time the killers wielding firearms. Three children and three adults at a Nashville grade school gunned down; farmworkers in California sprayed with bullets over an argument; four slain and 32 wounded from gunfire at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama, to name a few – only 2009 saw so many tragedies in the same period of time.

“Nobody should be shocked,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was among the 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. “Outrage doesn’t begin to describe how I feel,” he told AP News.

The Parkland victims were among the 2,482 people who have died in mass shootings in the U.S. since 2006, according to a database maintained by AP News and USA Today, in partnership with Northeastern University. It counts incidents involving four or more fatalities, not including the perpetrator.

Such bloodshed represents just a fraction of the fatal violence that occurs in the U.S. each year, yet the frequency of mass killings in 2023 has increased at a staggering rate: an average of one every 6.5 days. The violence has been sparked by a range of motives, from murder-suicides and domestic violence to gang retaliations, school shootings, and workplace grudges.

But despite the glaring headlines, mass killings are statistically rare, perpetrated by just a handful of people each year in a country of nearly 335 million.

“We shouldn’t necessarily expect that this – one mass killing every less than seven days – will continue,” said Northeastern University criminologist James Alan Fox, who oversees the database. “Hopefully it won’t.”