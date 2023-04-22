U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

Mifepristone accounts for over half of abortions in the United States

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled to preserve access to mifepristone, widely known as abortion pill, for now.

This decision freezes a series of lower courts’ rulings that banned or restricted the drug’s availability, which sparked a nationwide debate. Two conservative judges disagreed with the decision that came 10 months after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right for abortion in the United States.

The case was brought to the Supreme court after a ruling by a U.S. District judge in Texas. The lawsuit was filed by a coalition of anti-abortion groups seeking to ban the drug, which accounts for over half of abortions in the country.

A one-paragraph ruling by the Supreme Court will keep mifepristone available while the case plays out in an appeals court. As the Biden administration vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights, the U.S. Justice Department filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to block the lower courts rulings banning the pill.

Reacting to the Supreme Court decision, President Joe Biden said the lower court decisions "would have undermined FDA's medical judgment and put women's health at risk."

"Mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts," Biden said in a statement. "I will continue to fight politically-driven attacks on women's health."