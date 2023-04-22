Robert Bowers faces 63 criminal charges, including hate crimes and murder charges

The jury selection for the long-awaited trial of a Pittsburgh synagogue shooter will begin on Monday, U.S. media reported.

Robert Bowers is accused of a racially-motivated attack on the synagogue in downtown Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead in October 2018. It was the deadliest attack against Jewish community in the United States. Bowers was inspired by the white supremacist ideas.

“The country is going to have to undergo this unprecedented trial of the country’s worst mass killer of Jews,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. “It’s going to be really hard, so I think our community is really going to have to buckle down and brace ourselves.”

Legal experts believe the trial to last about three months and the jury selection to take more than a week. Once 12 jurors are chosen, they will hear Bowers' case. He faces 63 criminal charges, including hate crimes and murder charges, but pleaded not guilty.

His defense, which is led by Judy Clarke, who represented the Boston Matarhon bomber, insists that the shooter suffers from schizophrenia and epilepsy. If Bowers is found guilty, he could be facing the death penalty.

Last week, two sisters of the attack victims, released a letter to the U.S. Attorney General signed by seven of the nine families who lost relatives in the synagogue shooting, in support of the death penalty. The defense pleas for life in prison.