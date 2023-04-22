Canada mulls next step after Paris synagogue attack conviction

French court convicted 69-year-old Canadian national of Lebanese origin Hassan Diab of 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue

Canada is considering its next steps after a Paris court on Friday convicted a Lebanese-Canadian sociology professor in absentia for the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in the French capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Hassan Diab, now 69 and a resident of Canada, faces life in prison in France. But he and his supporters want Ottawa to reject any new requests for his extradition.

"We will look carefully at next steps, at what the French government chooses to do, at what French tribunals choose to do," Trudeau told a news conference.

But, he added, "we will always be there to stand up for Canadians and their rights."

Diab, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, reacted to the verdict by calling it "Kafkaesque" and "not fair." "We'd hoped reason would prevail," he added.

Diab also urged Trudeau to honor his past statement about the case, which appeared to pour cold water on ever sending Diab back to France, after the first extradition took six years.

In the early evening of October 3, 1980, explosives placed on a motorcycle detonated close to a synagogue on the Rue Copernic in Paris's chic 16th district, killing a student passing by on a motorbike, a driver, an Israeli journalist and a caretaker. Forty-six others were injured in the blast.

In 2014, Canada extradited Diab at the request of the French authorities on the basis of new evidence. However, investigating judges were unable to prove him guilty conclusively and Diab was released, leaving France for Canada as a free man in 2018.