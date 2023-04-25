Trial for 2018 synagogue shooter begins in Pittsburgh

The trial, which starts with jury selection, opens amid an alarming surge in racist and antisemitic acts in the United States

The trial of the perpetrator of the shooting attack at the "Tree of Life" synagogue in Pittsburgh, in the northeastern United States, which left 11 dead, began on Monday.

Robert Bowers, 50, will be tried on 63 counts. The defendant, who pleads not guilty, burst into the "Tree of Life" synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018, armed with three pistols and a semi-automatic assault rifle. He opened fire and killed 11 people, including a 97-year-old man, in the middle of Shabbat prayer.

Before the shooting, Bowers had posted racist, antisemitic and anti-immigrant messages on a far-right social network. Donald Trump, then president, had publicly called for the death penalty for Robert Bowers, also requested by the Justice Department and by Trump's successor in the White House, President Joe Biden.

In 2019, the Pittsburgh federal prosecutor had indicated that he would seek the federal sentence for Robert Bowers, citing his "lack of remorse" and "his hatred and contempt" for Jews. This terrorist act was the worst antisemitic attack in the history of the United States.

The trial, which starts with jury selection, opens amid an alarming surge in racist and antisemitic acts in the United States, the highest in 30 years, according to FBI statistics, cited Monday by the Washington Post. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has earlier reported 3,697 antisemitic acts in 2022, an increase of 36 percent in one year.