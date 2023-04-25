Biden will run against former president Donald Trump who launched his campaign in November

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he is running for reelection in 2024, plunging at the record age of 80 into a new White House campaign "to finish the job."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650801827728986112 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for re-election as president of the United States. Join us. Let's finish the job," Biden tweeted along with a video.

Earlier in November, former president Donald Trump, 76, announced the launch of his presidential campaign. Another candidate from the Republican party is Nikki Haley, Trump's former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor.

It is also expected that Florida governor Ron DeSantis will soon enter the 2024 fray, U.S. media reported. He is expected to visit Israel on Thursday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.