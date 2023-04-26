The resolution 'honors the decades-long partnership between the United States and Israel that underpins security in the Middle East'

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution honoring the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Israel relations and calling for the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords.

In his floor speech after the vote, Congressman Brad Schneider, co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus, hailed the “extraordinary relationship” between the two countries.

“I am beyond proud that the United States was the first nation to recognize the nascent state of Israel in 1948. In the three scores and 15 years since, our shared values have been the bedrock of an extraordinary relationship, strengthening our ties along cultural, economic, technological and security lines, and in so many more ways as well,” he said.

“I have joyously celebrated peace agreements between Israel and Egypt, Israel and Jordan, the Abraham Accords between UAE, Bahrain and Morocco. And I know in my heart that peace can one day be achieved with the Palestinians with a negotiated two-state solution that would give us a Jewish, democratic Israel and a demilitarized, democratic Palestinian state living side by side in peace, security, and prosperity,” he added.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner, Vice Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus, in turn urged other nations to normalize relations with Israel “and ensure existing agreements continue to provide necessary economic and national security for those in the area.”

“My resolution honors the decades-long partnership between the United States and Israel that underpins security in the Middle East and promotes economic growth throughout the region. The bipartisan passage of this resolution reaffirms our commitment to the people of Israel and promotes vital security assistance so they can defend themselves in the face of an increasingly aggressive Iran,” she said.

H.Res.311 passed the 401-19, with 18 Democrats voting against the resolution, which some officials have criticized for the lack of inclusion of support for a two-state solution. Previous resolutions introduced every five years to mark Israel’s Independence Day have mentioned the two-state solution or other means of reaching peace with the Palestinians.