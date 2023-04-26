'Today, we are still proud to be counted among the first of Israel's friends and allies'

In an official statement, on the occasion of Israel's 75th Independence Day, on Tuesday evening U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed “our enduring friendship and commitment to Israel's security.”

Biden noted that the United States was the first foreign country to recognize the birth of the Jewish state “based on freedom, justice and peace” after it had been declared by David Ben-Gurion in 1948.

“Today, we are still proud to be counted among the first of Israel's friends and allies. And the United States recognizes the resilience of Israel's democracy, the bedrock for our robust and special relationship,” Biden said.

“As a life-long friend and supporter of the State of Israel, I have worked my entire career to deepen and strengthen our partnership. And I have seen first-hand the benefits to both our nations. Together, we have achieved remarkable advances in science, medicine, and technology that will benefit our people for generations to come,” the president added.

Biden pledged to continue to work with the Israeli government “to create a more prosperous, peaceful, and integrated Middle East.”

“Today, as we mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel, we reaffirm our enduring friendship and commitment to Israel's security,” the president stressed, wishing Israelis a happy Independence Day.