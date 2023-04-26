U.S. preparing for migrant surge as border restrictions set to ease

Biden administration scrambling to find potential holding centers, speed up deportations, and increase processing of refugees abroad

Washington is devising a strategy for the possible arrival of tens of thousands more migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border after the anticipated end of border restrictions next month.

With a broader Covid public health emergency that has been in place since 2020 set to end on May 11, thus undercutting the rationale for the border restrictions known as Title 42, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration aims to address a likely surge in unauthorized immigration – scrambling to find potential holding centers, speed up deportations, and increase processing of refugees abroad.

Biden’s administration is expected to announce a package of new measures as soon as this week that would include stepping up the currently small number of Latin Americans admitted through the U.S. refugee settlement program, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials are expanding the holding capacity for migrants at the border while piloting faster asylum screenings.

Other steps are likely to include agreements or understandings with regional governments aimed at curbing migration heading north and increasing aid to migrants who have already arrived in those countries.

Biden, who announced his 2024 re-election campaign earlier this week, has struggled with record numbers of migrants caught crossing into the United States from Mexico and gradually toughened his approach to enforcement. In 2022, he carved out 15,000 refugee slots for people in Latin America and the Caribbean, but only admitted about 2,500.

His latest border plan focuses on a soon-to-be-finalized regulation that would block most migrants crossing the border illegally from claiming asylum if they passed through another country without seeking refuge or failed to use lawful pathways to the U.S.