Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of conspiracy

Pras Michel was found guilty of a criminal conspiracy, part of billions of dollars defrauded from Malaysia in the 1MDB scandal

A US court found rapper Pras Michel guilty on 10 counts Tuesday of a criminal conspiracy, part of billions of dollars defrauded from Malaysia in the 1MDB scandal.

Famous as part of the 1990s trio with Wyclef Jean and Lauren Hill, Michel’s trial featured Leonardo DiCaprio taking the stand to build the case against him.

Michel was convicted of illegal political donations, money laundering and other charges.

The scandal hit Malaysia over a decade ago, involving taxpayer’s money going into a national fund called 1MDB, which was then funneled into art, real estate and even Hollywood movies, such as the "Wolf of Wall Street" starring DiCaprio.

Low Taek Jho is a wanted fugitive, suspected of masterminding the fraud.

Michel, whose first name is really Prakazrei, helped Low donate money to former US president Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012 by masking the donor’s identity through shell companies.

The rapper said he was given $20 million by Low to get a picture with him and Obama, but prosecutors said he used $800,000 of that to help Low deposit money into the presidential re-election campaign.