Florida Governor Ron DeSantis starts his Israel visit with 'solid' support

Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and president of Republicans Overseas International, spoke to i24news on the topic of American Elections and Governor Ron DeSantis, and said, “his credentials are unimpeachable.”

"Ron DeSantis is one of the closest friends that Israel has in the Republican party," Zell said, "with only a few exceptions." The governor is on an international trip with an itinerary of Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

DeSantis will be speaking at the Jerusalem Post’s Faces of Israel conference at the Museum of Tolerance, and then he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The 44-year-old governor is considered a rising star in the GOP Republican party and a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

He is a potential rival to Trump for the Republican nomination, still, he condemned the recent charges brought by a Manhattan grand jury against the former president for alleged hush money payments to a porn star.

In a tweet, he called the charges "un-American" and a "weaponization" of the justice system and said Florida would not assist in any extradition request. DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott, all with spotlights on them as potential nominees for a White House bid, decried the indictment against Trump.

There’s a meeting scheduled between the governor and Netanyahu. The prime minister said on CBS News, on Sunday, that he meets with U.S. representatives of all parties, "I think it’s my job, and I think it’s important for Israel’s bipartisan support in the United States.” The Israeli prime minister has refused to chime in on U.S. presidential races in the past.