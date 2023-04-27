Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about his father's Nazi past

'My father, like so many millions of men, was sucked into a system of hate through lies and deception'

Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke on Wednesday evening about his family's anti-Semitic past in an interview with CNN. During a forum at the University of Southern California (USC), as part of his USC Schwarzenegger Institute, the Austrian-born actor said he was "born with a father who was a Nazi.”

He later told CNN that his father, "like so many millions of men, was sucked into a system of hate through lies and deception. And we have seen where that leads."

Schwarzenegger explained the source of his aversion to anti-Semitism, "I saw with my own eyes how this man's life was shattered. The kind of atrocities that happened. How many millions of people had to die, and they [the Nazis] ended up losers."

The actor said at the forum that he did not know the cause of the recent rise in anti-Semitic hatred and violence in the United States, but called for a way to mitigate it.

"I think it's very clear that the more liberal we are on social issues, the angrier the other side gets and the more hate there is in general," he said.

"There are people who started an insurgency and went completely crazy in Washington on January 6," he continued, "there are so many people who are angry. Not just angry at white people against black people, or Jewish people and everything else, but just angry."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651351139420618752 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In March, the former governor released a video in which he described the Nazis of his father's generation as "losers" who were "misled into a path that ended in misery."

In the clip, Schwarzenegger described how his father, a member of the Nazi party, was a broken man after the war who turned to alcohol. He warned viewers that "there has never been a successful movement based on hate."