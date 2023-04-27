The presenter hosted “The Jerry Springer Show” for nearly three decades from 1991

An influential TV presenter Jerry Springer died on Thursday in his house in Chicago aged 79 after being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, U.S. media reported.

Springer’s family confirmed that the legendary talk show host passed away “peacefully” after his health worsened earlier this week. His friend and spokesman for the family, Jene Galvin, described Springer as "irreplaceable".

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” she said.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on,” she added.

Springer was born in London in 1944, he was the child of Holocaust survivors. The presenter hosted “The Jerry Springer Show” for nearly three decades from 1991. Prior to his career on TV, he served as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978 and a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.