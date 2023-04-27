U.S. sanctions Russia’s FSB, Iran’s IRGC for ‘wrongfully detaining’ Americans

Sanctions target 'senior officials and security services in Iran and Russia that are responsible for the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals'

The United States on Thursday introduced new sanctions on Russia's FSB intelligence agency and Iran's Revolutionary Guard for “hostage-taking” of Americans like a Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich charged with espionage in Moscow last month.

The U.S. Treasury also placed sanctions on four top officials of the IRGC intelligence body.

"Today’s action targets senior officials and security services in Iran and Russia that are responsible for the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals abroad," said Treasury Under Secretary of the Brian Nelson in a statement.

Both agencies have already been hit with punitive measures by the US State and Treasury Departments in the past. With new sanctions Washington is "showing that one cannot engage in this sort of awful behavior of using human beings as pawns, as bargaining chips, without paying consequences," said a senior U.S. official, according to AFP.

"The use of human beings as political pawns, as bargaining chips, detained by governments but on false pretenses, is a practice that seems to be trending in the wrong direction," the official added.

Applying sanctions aims "to promote accountability for the culprits, and by doing so, to prevent and deter the next set of cases from arising in the first place," the official stressed.

The sanctions came a month after Russia detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, charging him with spying. The US is seeking his release, along with that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested in Russia in 2018 and sentenced to prison two years later for alleged spying. At least three U.S. citizens are also being held in Iranian prisons, including businessman Siamak Namazi, held in Tehran's Evin prison since 2015.