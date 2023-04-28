Pence testifies in January 6 probe - US media

US court earlier rejected Trump appeal against Pence's testimony

Former US vice president Mike Pence testified on Thursday against former president Donald Trump, in the January 6 federal investigation, according to US media

Major news outlets cited an anonymous source familiar with the matter, reporting that Pence had testified under oath before a grand jury in Washington, DC.

This is the first time Pence has been questioned under oath in Trump’s role. NBC reported that Pence was there from 9:00 am to 4:30.

This comes after an attempt by Trump’s attorneys to block the questioning due to executive privilege.

An appeals court rejected Trump’s appeal on Wednesday, paving the way for investigators to ask the highest-level official yet about the former president’s role in the January 6, 2021 attack.

Pence was in focus when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, which has been dubbed an attempted coup spurned by the former president. Over the months before, he had urged his deputy not to certify the results of the 2020 election, which current US President Joe Biden won.

More than a thousand people have been indicted over the incident, in which Trump’s supporters broke into the seat of the American legislative branch to call for Pence to stop the certification.