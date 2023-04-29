At least 10 people were in the home when police arrived on the scene and all of the victims were between the ages of 8 and 40

Five people were shot in a house by a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle in Cleveland, Texas, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:31 p.m. local time when officials with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office received a phone call call. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found several victims on the property, police said.

The youngest victim was 8 years old, while two other women were found in the bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities told ABC News.

The suspect is a Mexican man armed with an AR-15 rifle and intoxicated. Authorities are searching for a Hispanic man about 6 feet tall who was last seen dressed in blue jeans, a black shirt, and boots.

Cleveland area residents have been asked to "stay inside their homes [and] stay away" from the crime scene until the investigation is complete.