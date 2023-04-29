English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Five people killed in Texas A5-15 shooting, gunman still at large

i24NEWS

2 min read
Une voiture de police devant le site d'une explosion survenue le 12 mars 2018 à Austin, capitale du Texas. Deux personne ont été blessées le 18 mars 2018 dans une nouvelle explosion, la quatrième du même genre, à frapper cette ville depuis le début du moi
SUZANNE CORDEIRO (AFP)Une voiture de police devant le site d'une explosion survenue le 12 mars 2018 à Austin, capitale du Texas. Deux personne ont été blessées le 18 mars 2018 dans une nouvelle explosion, la quatrième du même genre, à frapper cette ville depuis le début du moi

At least 10 people were in the home when police arrived on the scene and all of the victims were between the ages of 8 and 40

Five people were shot in a house by a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle in Cleveland, Texas, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:31 p.m. local time when officials with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office received a phone call call. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found several victims on the property, police said.

The youngest victim was 8 years old, while two other women were found in the bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities told ABC News.

The suspect is a Mexican man armed with an AR-15 rifle and intoxicated. Authorities are searching for a Hispanic man about 6 feet tall who was last seen dressed in blue jeans, a black shirt, and boots.

At least 10 people were in the home when police arrived on the scene and all of the victims were between the ages of 8 and 40.

Cleveland area residents have been asked to "stay inside their homes [and] stay away" from the crime scene until the investigation is complete.

This article received 0 comments