Biden meets with parents of Evan Gershkovich detained in Russia

'We’re working every day to secure his release'

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday met privately with the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since March on espionage charges.

The meeting took place during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, DC. According to the Washington Post, some of the 2,600 guests were wearing buttons that said “Free Evan.”

Biden has praised the “absolute courage” of Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia since the Cold War, and reiterated calls on Moscow for his immediate release.

“We all stand with you. Evan went to Russia to shed light on the darkness that you all escaped from, years ago,” Biden told Gershkovich’s parents, who immigrated from the Soviet Union to the U.S. in 1979.

“We’re working every day to secure his release,” the president added, stressing that “journalism is not a crime.”

Earlier in April, the U.S. State Department designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained,” making him eligible for a potential prisoner exchange. In his speech on Saturday, Biden also addressed Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, who was detained in Russia for over 9 months last year on drug-related charges and was freed in December in a prisoner swap.

“This time last year we were praying for you, Brittney,” Biden recalled, addressing the basketball star, who attended the event together with her wife Cherelle.