Netanyahu to visit White House ‘at some point’ - U.S. official

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington may happen “at some point.”

The date hasn’t been set yet, which triggered speculations that President Joe Biden’s administration is postponing the visit due to their disagreement with Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan.

"Israeli leaders have a long tradition of visiting Washington. President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu have known each other for a long, long time. I expect the prime minister will visit at some point," Kirby told reporters.

These comments come shortly after House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy addressed the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Monday, saying that the White House should invite Netanyahu.

"I expect the White House to invite the prime minister over for a meeting, especially with the 75th anniversary (of Israel’s independence)," said McCarthy, who met with Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

Earlier on Sunday, McCarthy told Israeli media that if the invitation doesn’t come from the Biden administration he would invite Netanyahu to Washington himself. The U.S. president has recently said that there were no plans for the Israeli prime minister’s visit in the near future as he confirmed being “very concerned” about the judicial reform row.