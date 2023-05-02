CIA allegedly recruited Nazi criminals after World War II

Thousands of Nazis were welcomed in the United States, and authorities refused to deport them

Members of the U.S. Congress called for the opening of government records, on suspicions that the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) recruited Nazi criminals after the war. They hope to lift the veil on the controversy.

Thousands of Nazi criminals were welcomed in the United States. Authorities refused to deport them, despite court orders to that effect. Similarly, the U.S. services refused to provide evidence of the former Nazis' abuses to the Mossad (Israel’s Intelligence Agency).

According to congress members' concerns, the refusal to remove Nazis from the U.S. was due to the former Nazis recruitment by the American intelligence agency, in the context of the Cold War. Their ultimate objective was countering communism.

This would explain, among other things, the fact that the FBI refused to testify at the trial of these criminals. Or that a CIA lawyer forced a judge to drop charges against a former Nazi suspected of being involved in the murder of 70,000 Jews in the Vilnius ghetto in Lithuania.

Assistance to Nazi criminals, after and during the war, has been picking up steam. Even if it’s just talking about the horrific events. The U.S. Senate Budget Committee recently accused Credit Suisse of obstructing an investigation into bank accounts held by former Nazis, many of whom fled to South American countries after World War II.

Senator Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Senate committee, said, “when it comes to investigating Nazi cases, fair justice requires that we leave no stone unturned. To date, Credit Suisse has not met that standard."