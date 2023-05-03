Pentagon orders 1,500 troops to the Mexico border, anticipating surge

Government officials stress that moving soldiers to the border isn’t to militarize the southern front

The United States has ordered 1,500 soldiers to the border with Mexico, but government officials stress it isn’t to militarize the southern front. Instead, it's in preparation for many more migrants than the current forces can handle.

"For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support," spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Sending the soldiers to the border has been met with controversy, so the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) insisted the troops won't be involved in law enforcement activities, "this support will free up DHS law enforcement personnel to perform their critical law enforcement missions," the department said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653462108800008192 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

President Joe Biden’s administration has a package of additional measures to stem the legal and illegal immigration going through their border. In March 2023 alone, 191,899 people were intercepted. One plan would block most migrants crossing the border illegally from claiming asylum if they passed through another country without seeking refuge or failed to use lawful pathways.

"If President Biden chooses to continue on the ill-advised path of ending Title 42, it will exacerbate what is already a national security and humanitarian disaster on our southern border," said a statement from Senator Lindsey Graham.

Covid-19 era border restrictions, termed Title 42, were put in place during President Donald Trump’s term. Washington has started to prepare for the exponentially larger number of migrants seeking to cross the border from Mexico, after the anticipated end of the strict regulations next month.