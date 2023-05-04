The two continued to associate with Jeffrey Epstein after his first conviction for sex crimes against minors

New documents reveal that former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and anti-Israel linguist Noam Chomsky continued to associate with the hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein after his first conviction for sex crimes against minors.

"Jeffrey Epstein held numerous meetings with prominent figures after serving a prison sentence in 2008 for a sex crime involving a teenage girl and registering as a sex offender," the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed, confirming that Ehud Barak was a "regular guest" of the billionaire.

In 2015, Barak met with Epstein along with Chomsky to discuss "Israel's policies regarding Palestinian issues and the international arena," according to the WSJ. Chomsky and Epstein went on to meet several times between 2015 and 2016.

Ehud Barak admitted that he met with Jeffrey Epstein at least ten times, while condemning his actions, "I am a feminist. The acts attributed to Epstein are abhorrent and I have nothing to do with them," and added that he had cut off all relations with him.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for abusing underage girls at his Florida and New York residences. He had previously served 13 months in prison after a plea deal in 2008, avoiding a life sentence. On August 10, 2019, he was found dead in his cell.