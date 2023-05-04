Austin Tice, a former U.S. Marine turned freelance journalist, was kidnapped in 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against President Bashar Assad

The United States is extensively engaged with Syria and other countries on the case of an American journalist who disappeared a decade ago, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

Austin Tice, a former U.S. Marine turned freelance journalist, was kidnapped in 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"We’re extensively engaged with regard to Austin – engaged with Syria, engaged with third countries – seeking to find a way to get him home. And we’re not going to relent until we do," Blinken told The Washington Post.

While the identity of Tice's captors is unknown and there has been no claim of responsibility for his abduction, his family believes he is still alive and being held in Syria.

Last year, U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington knows “with certainty” that Tice has been held by Damascus, although Syria denied kidnapping or holding him. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing Middle East officials, the Biden administration has renewed direct talks with Syria over Tice and other U.S. citizens.

Washington suspended its diplomatic presence in Syria in 2012 with the onset of the country's civil war.

In a briefing, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington has pursued every channel to seek Tice's release “to seek his safe return to his family and will continue to do so, and that includes discussing the case with a number of countries in the region.”