United States approves adult bronchiolitis vaccine for the first time

Approval of the Arexvy vaccine, from the British pharmaceutical giant GSK, 'is an important public health success in preventing a disease that can be fatal'

The United States on Wednesday approved for the first time a vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes bronchiolitis, for adults 60 years and older, health officials announced.

Approval of the Arexvy vaccine, from the British pharmaceutical giant GSK, "is an important public health success in preventing a disease that can be fatal," said Peter Marks, head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a statement.

AFP PHOTO / Damien MEYER An man receives a vaccine.

RSV is a widespread and highly contagious virus, best known for causing bronchiolitis (infection of the small airways) in toddlers during the winter. But it also affects adults, and can be dangerous for the elderly when it develops into a respiratory infection (bronchiolitis or pneumonia).

According to U.S. health authorities, the virus causes the death of between 6,000 and 10,000 people aged 65 and over in the United States per year.

The FDA approval is based on a clinical trial involving approximately 25,000 participants, half of whom received the vaccine and half a placebo. The vaccine was 83 percent effective in preventing lower respiratory tract infections.

Last week, the same vaccine received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Pfizer and Moderna are also each developing an RSV vaccine for the elderly.