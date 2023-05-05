Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, three other members facing 20 years in prison

Four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia group, including its former leader Enrique Tarrio, were convicted on Thursday of seditious conspiracy after being found guilty of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The verdicts after a nearly four-month trial in Washington handed another victory to the U.S. Justice Department, after securing the convictions of over 600 people related to the failed bid to block Congress from certifying U.S. President Joe Biden's election victory, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Members of the Oath Keepers, another far-right militia, were previously convicted.

In addition to Tarrio, Proud Boys members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Zachary Rehl were convicted of planning a plot to oppose the government with force, under a Civil War-era law. Conviction on the charge can carry up to 20 years in prison.

Garland said the convicted men played a central role in setting into motion a "heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy – the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government."

"Today's verdict makes clear that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend the American people and American democracy," he added.

Defense lawyers told jurors their clients had no plans to attack the Capitol and had traveled to Washington merely to protest. Some defense lawyers sought to blame former U.S. president Donald Trump, saying he was the one who urged protesters to descend on the Capitol.

Shortly before the riot, Trump gave an incendiary speech to supporters urging them to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell,” and repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

Five people, including a police officer, died during or shortly after the riot, and over 140 police officers were injured.