Falling membership at synagogues could have contributed, said a senior managing director at a Jewish education non-profit

Across the United States, Hebrew schools are closing in droves and student enrollment has been almost halved. From 2006 to 2020, a new report by The Jewish Education Project found there was less interest in learning all things Jewish and Hebrew.

About 27-percent of schools teaching Jewish history and rituals, Hebrew and Torah, were closed in the 14 years examined by the nonprofit. In addition to the school closures, the same period saw 45-percent less students enrolling to said institutions.

Speaking on the likely causes, falling membership at synagogues could have contributed, Rabbi Dena Klein, The Jewish Education Project's senior managing director of new models, said to Axios.

“There are a number of changes in the way that Jewish Americans are living their lives today that may cause them to be less likely to seek out Jewish education in religious school settings," said Klein, but “they [the schools] all said that one of their priorities was creating a sense of belonging."

WIth that being said, the Jewish population in America grew from an estimated 5.3 million, or 2.2-percent of U.S Adults, according to a 2013 Pew Research Center survey, up to 5.8 million in 2020. Yet, face a sharp increase of antisemitism.

A report found the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States and other Western countries in 2022, with visibly identifiable ultra-Orthodox Jews the main victims of the assaults. According to the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Israel’s Tel Aviv University (TAU) and published in collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Dr. Carl Yonker, a senior researcher at the Center, pointed to a trend of the “normalization of crazy conspiracies” in U.S. public discourse. New York City recorded the most antisemitic assaults, of all cities worldwide.

May 2023 was declared “Jewish American Heritage Month” by the U.S. President Joe Biden. In a statement, he called upon “all Americans to learn more about the heritage and contributions of Jewish Americans,” and Biden said, ““I will not remain silent in the face of this antisemitic venom, vitriol, and violence.”