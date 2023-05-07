US: Suspected vehicular attack in Texas kills 7

Investigators did not comment on a possible motive amid conflicting reports on whether the incident was an intentional attack

A driver plowed his car into a crowd of pedestrians, killing seven, in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday morning. Investigators did not comment on a possible motive amid conflicting reports on whether the incident was an intentional attack.

In addition to the fatalities, up to six people were hospitalized with serious and minor wounds, according to police.

The suspect, an adult male, was arrested. He is currently in hospital for tests and treatment, under 24-hour guard watch.

The incident comes amid an uptick in violent attack across the US.

On Saturday, eight people were murdered at a Texas shopping mall in the latest mass shooting to shake the nation.