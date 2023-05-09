U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides to leave his post in Jerusalem - report

The ambassador served for two years and will reportedly leave his role this summer

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides is set to leave his role this summer, leaving his deputy Stephanie Hallett to fill in as acting ambassador. He has reportedly already informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the decision, according to Israel's Walla! News.

Last week, a senior American official first said that Nides wanted to leave, and that he had informed Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of his decision.

Late Monday evening, hours before the launch of Operation 'Shield and Arrow' in Gaza was announced, the American ambassador informed officials in Prime Minister Netanyahu's office. The envoy informed his staff on Tuesday morning.

Walla! sources noted that Nides wants to return to the U.S. for personal reasons, and not due to any ongoing situation in Israel. His wife and children remained in the U.S., while he lived and worked in Israel since his appointment in December 2021.

A source told i24NEWS that there’s speculation that Nides is being considered for another position in President Joe Biden's administration. And, apparently, “he’s had it” and wants to return home. Nides appears ready to be ready to return to the private sector if he is not offered a post in Washington.

Much has been made about the apparent tension between the U.S. and Israeli administrations over the divisive judicial reform; Biden has still not extended an invitation to visit the White House, four months into Netanyahu's term.

The Israeli prime minister previously said, that decisions are made "according to the will of its citizens and not based on external pressures, including from our best friends."

It's a crucial time for the Israel-U.S. relationship, with ongoing efforts to expand the Abraham Accords and other big infrastructure plans in the Middle East. The U.S. ambassador role in Israel remains one of the most critical appointments for the administration.