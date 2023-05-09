Texas mass shooter spread anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ messages on social media

He also posted photos showing himself tattooed with a swastika and the Waffen-SS emblem, and was active on a Russian social network

The deceased mass shooter that killed eight people on Saturday, in a Texas outlet mall, posted anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and misogynistic content on social networks. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and NBC News.

On his social media, he mentioned several sites popular with white supremacists. He also quoted figures such as Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency added. The Texas man also had an account on OK.RU, a Russian social network.

His messages were incoherent, with phrases such as "occupied Zionist government" or statements such as "the Jews designed society so that men could not mate with a woman," according to the ADL. At least one message contained the phrase "Heil Hitler," according to the same source.

He also posted photos of himself with far-right insignias, and others showing him with a tattoo of a swastika and the Waffen-SS emblem. His posts also included misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ language.

U.S. authorities are still combing through his social media accounts. The motive for the killing is still unknown at this time.

"As ADL has consistently documented, right-wing extremist violence poses the greatest extremist threat to America," tweeted the organization's director Jonathan Greenblatt, "the Allen Texas shooter’s social media appears to underscore this clear and present danger."

A recent report found a sharp increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. The study was conducted by the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Israel’s Tel Aviv University and published in collaboration with the ADL. Dr. Carl Yonker, a senior researcher at the center, pointed to a trend of the “normalization of crazy conspiracies."

President Joe Biden, in a statement, said “I will not remain silent in the face of this anti-Semitic venom, vitriol, and violence.” And declared May 2023 as Jewish American Heritage Month.