Midnight change to U.S. migrant rules sows border confusion

While Covid-era controls barring migrants from claiming asylum in the United States expire Thursday night, fears of chaos at the Mexican border have heightened after a tough new policy is sowing uncertainty for thousands seeking refuge.

Large numbers of migrants – mostly from central America, Haiti, and Venezuela but also some from as far away as Asia – were present on both sides of the frontier as U.S. troops arrived to handle an expected surge of people seeking to cross over.

But Washington warned migrants that immediately beginning Friday, anyone entering the country illicitly would face a lengthy ban and possible criminal charges.

"Our borders are not open," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

For more than three years, the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border has been regulated by Title 42 – a health provision designed to keep Covid infections at bay by turning people away before they made a claim for asylum. But with the formal ending of the Covid emergency, that rule will be lifted when midnight strikes in the U.S. capital – with new restrictions taking its place.

Those new regulations, crafted by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to alleviate pressure at the border, require asylum-seekers and other migrants to request entry from outside the country. Five-year bans or criminal charges will be levied against those who try to cross illegally.

The U.S. has pledged to set up processing centers in other countries as well, and is creating special refugee programs for some places like Haiti as well as expanding temporary work permits. But how things will play out in practice remains unclear, and the situation has already inflamed a heated immigration debate.