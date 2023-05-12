U.S. authorities take down 13 Hezbollah-linked website domains

The Iran-backed group was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S.

U.S. authorities seized 13 website domains used by sanctioned entities of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

According to AP, the domains included those used by the Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV channel, as well as URLs for top officials, deputy secretary general Naim Kassem, senior officials Ibrahim al-Sayed and Ali Damush, as well as affiliated charities the Martyrs' Foundation and the Emdad Committee for Islamic Charity. Most of the websites are not accessible anymore. However, Al-Manar's main web address, which runs under Lebanese domain, is still operating.

“This seizure demonstrates the FBI’s persistence in using all of our tools to hold accountable terrorists and their affiliates when they violate U.S. laws,” said Assistant Director Robert R. Wells of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, according to an official statement.

"The FBI, along with our international partners, will continue to seek out those individuals who contribute to the advancement of Lebanese Hezbollah’s malign activities and ensure they are brought to justice, regardless of where, or how, they attempt to hide,” he added.

The Iran-backed group was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. with its members, associates, and affiliated businesses and charities being sanctioned. Earlier in April, a dual Lebanese-Belgian citizen accused by the United States of financing Hezbollah faced charges of sanctions evasion and money laundering after he was extradited from Romania.