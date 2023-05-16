A growing number of U.S. citizens are switching their religious affiliations - study

Nearly ¼ of U.S. citizens have switched their religious affiliations in their lifetime or recently

Nearly a quarter of U.S. citizens say they've changed religious traditions or denominations over their lifetime or recently, according to a Tuesday survey that tracked data over the past 16 years.

According to the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), the jump in religion-switching comes as many Americans say they no longer believe in their initial religion’s teaching – from social rules to political tendencies. The “2022 American Values Atlas” survey found that more Americans are turning away from Christianity and seeing themselves as unaffiliated with any religion.

“The religious landscape of the United States has changed dramatically in the past few decades as the country has become more demographically diverse, more Americans than ever have disaffiliated with organized religion, and religious leaders have faced a cultural milieu increasingly polarized along racial and political lines,” PRRI said.

Among those surveyed, people who are members of other non-Christian religions (38 percent) or are religiously unaffiliated (37 percent) were most likely to say they switched from a different denomination.

The survey also found that the Catholic Church has lost the highest percentage of followers (39 percent) to the group without a religious affiliation.

Among those who switched, 56 percent said they made the change because they stopped believing in the religion’s teachings, including about the LGBTQ+ community and politics.

"There's essentially kind of a paradox happening. On the one hand, there is more religious churning. There are also more people in America who are becoming less religious," PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman told Axios. "Among Americans who still go to church on a regular basis, they still seem to be pretty happy with what's happening in their churches."